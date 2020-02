Learn how to make these delicious cheese and herb cloud eggs with Suzie Shank of the Missouri Egg Council!

Cheese and herb cloud eggs: Though cloud eggs are a relatively recent social media phenomenon, they’re actually a centuries-old French dish called eggs in snow. They’re made by first separating the whites and yolks and beating the whites to stiff peaks. The whites are seasoned and then spooned into mounds on a baking sheet, where they cook briefly before the yolks are added and cooked another few minutes. The finished dish shows off the best of what eggs can offer: ethereally light, meringue-like whites and rich, creamy yolks. They’re gorgeous and much easier to make than you might think.