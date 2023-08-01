Jessica Schaer talks with Sheriff David Groves and Chief Deputy Nate Jones of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office about their inaugural “National Night Out” event.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

This event is free and open to everyone. Highlights to include Happy Bear from the Children’s Advocacy Center; Sheriffs’ vehicles, Armored Bearcat, Medical Helicopter, Ambulance and Fire Truck on hand for kids to check out; gun locks from Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff’s K-9 Demonstration, and much more.

Cherokee County, Kansas, which encompasses over 587 square miles, was organized in 1866 and borders Missouri to our east and Oklahoma to our south.

Over 21,000 residents proudly call this home and find it to be a great place to raise their families. Throughout Cherokee County, you will discover dozens of public hunting, fishing, camping and hiking areas maintained by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.