HOMECOMING PARADE REGISTRATION

Saturday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Downtown Joplin

We invite community partners to join us for this exciting day of music, community pride, and school spirit.

Prizes for decorated floats will be given to community organizations:

1st Place – $1,000

2nd Place – $500

3rd Place – $250

All entries should be decorated in support of the “Lions Assemble” superhero theme. The parade award winners will be announced at halftime of the MSSU home football game (2:00 p.m. kickoff).

BAND PRIZES AND AWARDS

In 2023, PRIZE MONEY will be given in three categories: large (600+ high schools students*) high schools; small (less than 599) high schools; and junior high / middle school bands. Within EACH of these three categories, awards will be:

1ST PLACE = $1,500 2ND PLACE = $750 3RD PLACE = $300

That means NINE BANDS are going to walk away with a CASH PRIZE to supplement their budgets by participating in this iconic Fall event. You’ve got to love those odds! Here are details:

Date/Time: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2023 Bands should be lined up by 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. start time.

Judging: Three eminently qualified music educators will judge the band entries.

Lunch: After the parade, jump in your bus and head to the MSSU campus for a complimentary Chick-fil-A lunch in Young Gym. The awards presentation will take place at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.