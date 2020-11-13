Morning Rush – School shut down, JPD fines, & Give Thanks not COVID

Deja Brown takes a look at the top stories from around the country and the Four States this Friday morning.

A southeast Kansas school temporarily shutting down, Arkansas health officials’ release a Thanksgiving COVID-19 strategy, and Joplin police participate in a “No-Shave November” fundraiser.

For a safe holiday season, it’s recommended you celebrate with only household family and consider testing before gathering. And most importantly, don’t let your guard down even with your family, so stay distanced and masked.

You can always follow Local News Today and Deja Brown on Facebook for more!