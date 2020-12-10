Morning Rush – Missouri Joins Lawsuit Against Facebook, MSSU Data Issue & COVID-19 Local Inmates

December 10, 2020

Deja Brown takes a look at the top stories from around the country and the Four States this Thursday morning.

48 U.S. states including Missouri have joined up in a lawsuit alleging the social media giant illegally stifles competition to protect its monopoly power. Also, a local university reports an “inadvertent disclosure of information.” Finally, a SEK county jail is working to contain the spread of the virus in their facility.

