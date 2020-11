Deja Brown takes a look at the top stories from around the country and the Four States this Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration clears Boeing’s 737 Max for flight following a pair of deadly crashes. And, Ford owners, you might want to think about how safely you lock up your vehicle. Finally, some changes are coming to the way NORAD tracks Santa this Christmas.

You can always follow Local News Today and Deja Brown on Facebook for more!