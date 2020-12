JEFFERSON, CITY, Mo. -- When Jared Beshore took over as Lamar High School's newest head football coach, he started the season by taking out a stack of notecards. There were three goals this year's team wanted to accomplish: win the Big 8 East conference, win districts and win state. Lamar was able to cross the last one off the list as the Tigers handed St. Pius X (Kansas City) its first loss of the season, 6-3, and lifted up the program's eighth state title. The fewest points scored by an outright state winner in the state of Missouri since 1973.

The biggest box to check came on Friday evening at Blair Oaks High School as the Tigers returned to state for the time since 2017 -- the final year where Lamar made its historic seven consecutive run of state titles. Jared Beshore was a sophomore in 2011 when Lamar won the first of seven, and would go on to add two more of his own before moving on to play college football at Missouri State.