MO Egg Council: Simply Egg Salad

SIMPLY CLASSY EGG SALAD

A WINNING ENTRY AT A LONG-AGO NATIONAL 4-H EGG RECIPE CONTEST IN LOUISVILLE

Mix the following 4 ingredients until smooth.

¼ cup sour cream

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 TBS lemon juice

1 tsp. garlic salt

Stir in the following 3 ingredients

2 TBS drained capers

½ cup chopped crab meat

4 hard-cooked eggs, chopped

This unique egg salad can be served either in a mound on a plate of greens, or spread between any kind of bread (adding a layer of lettuce is always nice), or served on top of bread, rusk or cracker.

Most people love it.