MO Dept. Conservation: “Leave no Trace” & Virtual programs

A cool, clear Missouri creek is a great place to spend a warm summer day. Each stream is full of life; some can be seen swimming by while others stay hidden.

Join us for a virtual webcast as we dive below the water’s surface and discover what aquatic creatures are hidden in our creeks and what role they play. You must register to attend this VIRTUAL program and provide a valid email to receive a link to join the program.

Class will be available ten minutes prior to start time for log-in. Recommended for ages 5 and above.

AQUATICS: VIRTUAL PROGRAM: CREEK CRAWL

REGISTER BY JULY 29TH

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, 2020 – 2:00PM TO 3:00PM

SHOAL CREEK CONSERVATION EDUCATION CENTER