Mo Dept. Conservation: Hunting Safety Training

This skills session will satisfy part two of the Missouri Hunter Education requirements. To enter the session, you must complete the knowledge portion and provide proof of completion by presenting either a qualifier certificate or a completed hunter education student manual the day of the event. All students must provide proof of identification and age. The final exam will be administered at the end of the skills session. Please arrive a minimum of 15 minutes before the beginning of the class to complete registration; late arrivals will not be admitted so please arrive early. In the event of a cancellation, you will be contacted by email and/or phone. Note: Students 16 and older who have successfully completed the all-online Hunter Education course do not need to attend an in-person skills session. COVID-19 continues to impact daily operations at all MDC facilities including hunter education classes. Protocols are now in place to provide safety for students and staff including:

Only students seeking certification and staff are allowed in the classroom

All staff are required to wear a facemask and practice social distancing

All students are encouraged to wear a facemask and must practice social distancing

All students will be asked to use hand sanitizer when arriving and prior to handling firearms Everyone will be asked self-certification questions related to COVID-19. If you answer yes to any of the following self-certification questions, you should NOT attend.

Do you, or a person you live with, have: o A temperature of 100.4°F or higher, OR o Two or more of the following: chills, new loss of taste or smell, or unexplained body aches, headache, or sore throat, OR o One or more of the following: dry, non-productive cough (new onset or worsening of chronic cough), shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing?

If you have traveled outside of Missouri, did you have contact with anyone known to have COVID-19 or visit an area with high incident of COVID-19?

Have you come into contact with anyone who has been sick?

In the last two weeks, did you care for or have close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19?

Please self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before attending the program and stay home if you are exhibiting symptoms. Currently, all hunter education skill sessions offered in southwest Missouri will be held at the Andy Dalton Outdoor Education Center and Shooting Range. We apologize for any inconvenience and are aware some people will have to travel farther than preferred to attend a skills session. Because of this, we encourage those 16 years or older to consider the online hunter education certification option which allows you to take the course online. There is a convenience fee of $19.95 for this online class. Please note all funds go to the web host and not MDC. The knowledge portion requirement can easily be achieved by reading and completing the chapter review questions in the Missouri hunter education manual and bringing the completed manual with you to a skills session you have registered to attend. To receive a FREE manual, please call 417-895-6880, M-F, 8am to 5pm to have one mailed to you. An online knowledge course option is also available; however, there is a charge for taking this portion online. All in-person classes are subject to cancelation or postponement due to COVID-19. So please plan to attend a session as soon as possible. If you have any questions, please contact the lead instructor listed for this session. Thank you.