Kevin Badgley talks about the Kid`s Citizen Science Winter Bird Count. This is a great way to introduce kids, and the entire family, to bird watching. Families can get involved in several citizen science projects that help monitor bird population trends including Project Feeder Watch, annual bird counts and bird migration events. This program is designed for kids ages 7 -17.

Citizen Science: Kids’ Winter Bird Count:

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024 10:00 am – Saturday, January 6, 2024 12:30 pm;

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.

Kids, enjoy a morning just for you and the birds. Discover the excitement of bird watching in the tradition of the annual Winter Bird Count. Experienced birders from the Ozark Gateway Audubon Society Chapter and local staff will lead mentored birding experiences. After exploring the trails, we will discuss what birds were seen and enjoy lunch provided by the Ozark Gateway Audubon Society Chapter. Remember to bring your binoculars (if you have some), dress for the weather, and be prepared for an easy-rated hike. For ages 7-17.

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197182

https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/birdwatching/identifying-birds

https://mdc.mo.gov/wildlife/birds-7/bird-population-declines

https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/birdwatching/top-ten-ways-enjoy-birds-your-property