Jennifer Nelson joins us to talk about the first annual “Miles for Meows” which will benefit the Small Town Feline Friends rescue.

It will be held Oct. 19 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Golden City Community Bldg.

There will be a 5K run, as well as, Pet Photos sessions, Pet costume contest, baked goods, auction and a raffle.