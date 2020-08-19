MDC’s Kevin Badgley: Virtual Programs

Insects: Virtual Program: Intro to Butterflies of Missouri:

Register by August 20

Thursday, August 20TH, – 2:00pm to 3:00pm

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

One of the best things about summer in Missouri is watching the colorful flutter-dancing of butterflies in our yards, neighborhoods, and parks. But besides just bringing us pleasure, they also play an important role in our natural world. If you’d like to learn more about the importance of these brilliant beauties, join us for a virtual butterfly webinar. You’ll learn about how to identify some of our most common butterflies, their fascinating life cycles, and the best native plants for attracting them to your landscape. You must register to attend and provide a valid email to receive a link to join the program. Best for ages 16 and up.

Fishing Skills: Virtual Program: Catfishing – Alternative Methods

Register by August 20

Friday, August 21, 2020 – 1:00pm to 1:30pm

Southwest Regional Office

Want to learn more about catfishing using alternative methods? If so, join this informative virtual program. Topics will include methods, commonly used baits, as well as rules and regulations. Registered guests will receive an WebEx link on Thursday 8/20 allowing them to join the program. Thanks!

Please make sure that your MDC account includes an accurate email address, so that you can receive a link to the virtual program.