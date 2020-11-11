MDC’s Kevin Badgley: Fall Workshops

Kevin Badgley with the Missouri Department of Conservation joins us this morning to discuss all the upcoming fall events taking place at the Shoal Creek Conservation Center.

If turkey, tree pruning, fall foliage classes and workshops sound interesting then look below for more or go to mdc.mo.gov

DISCOVER NATURE SCHOOLS: STUDENTS LOOKING AT THE W TURKEY, IT’S ELEMENTARY

REGISTER BY NOVEMBER 10

DATE: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2020 – 10:00AM TO 11:00AM

LOCATION: VIRTUAL

The turkey is a common theme of study in November and we will do some investigation of this special bird of the Ozarks. We will use our Discover Nature Schools science notebook and team up with area students. Homeschool students and area third and/or fourth grade classes please join us. Discover Nature, Nature Unleashed student books may be requested and mailed to the school for free. Just sign on our MDC teacher portal.

COMMUNITY FORESTRY: TREE PRUNING WORKSHOP

DATE: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2020 – 6:00PM TO 8:00PM

LOCATION: VIRTUAL.

Winter is the best time to prune trees due to infectious agents like fungus, bacteria, and insects are less likely to infect a fresh pruning wound. To help tree owners understand the reasons, how to prune their trees, and when they need to hire a professional, the Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a series of tree pruning workshops.

LITTLE ACORNS: WONDERFUL WHITETAILS

REGISTER BY NOVEMBER 13

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2020 – 11:00AM TO 11:30AM

LOCATION: VIRTUAL

We all know Bambi but what do you know about real deer? Where do they live? What do they eat? Join us for some antler-related antics and learn about the wonders of the whitetails. Registration required. Please register with a valid email to receive link for the program.