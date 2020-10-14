MDC Spider Safari

Although many people are afraid of spiders, most are harmless to humans. Learn all about these eight-legged predators, find out why they are so important and see some up close. Also learn how to go a spider safari in your backyard. You must register to attend and provide a valid email to receive a link to join the program. Best for age 5 and above.

Link for virtual safari: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174580

In Person Spider Safari at Shoal Creek Conservation Center: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174578