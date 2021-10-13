MDC, Kevin Badgley – Night Hikes and Fishing Classes

Here is the information for the Fish, Fillets and Fun programs coming up Sat Oct 23rd as well as the Ghostly Glades partnership program with Wildcat Glades Friends Group & volunteers for our annual Night Hike Special Halloween Themed Event.

This year registration is required by contacting the Wildcat Glades Friends Group.

Our hikes will be leaving every 15 mins from 6:30 to 9:30 each night for groups up to 10 people! Check out our event link for available time slots and register your group. (time slots are limited)

https://www.facebook.com/events/375795504039955/

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/180300

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/180304

Fishing Skills: Fish, Fillets, and Fun

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021 9:00 am – Saturday, October 23, 2021 11:00 am

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021 12:00 pm – Saturday, October 23, 2021 2:00 pm

Location: Walter Woods Conservation Area

Celebrate Fall by taking the kids outside and discover the basics of family fishing. Learn the basics of fishing to get any angler catching fish. You will learn about the basic gear and how to use it as well as fish identification, strategies, rules and regulations, and cleaning and cooking your catch. Fishing equipment will be provided, but you may bring your own. All participants 16 years of age and older must have a valid Missouri fishing license. All participants must register separately.