Experience our Holiday Open House

Friday, December 9, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

As the calendar turns to December, we find ourselves in the middle of the holiday season. We invite you to join us here at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center as we celebrate the holidays with light refreshments and holiday activities for young and old alike. One activity will be learning how to recycle last year s Natural Event Calendar into this year s holiday gifts. You also can enjoy the evening by crafting a variety of nature ornaments to take home.

While here, you can register and win one of the following door prizes to be given away at the end of the night:

Nature at Home: Bird Friendly Coffee and Cooking Wild in MO book

Kids Bundle: Coloring Book, Frisbee, Toys, and Cup

Journaling in Nature: Trees of MO Field Guide, Nature Journal, and Colored Pencils

Stream Adventure: Paddlers Guide, Waterproof Fanny Pack, and T-shirt.

The Wildcat Glades Friends Group Nature store will be open for shopping. This will be the perfect time to find that exciting gift for the nature lover on your shopping list. You will find items from bird-friendly coffee to shaped nature puzzles, as well as the 2023 MDC Nature Event Calendars. Other interesting nature-inspired items include t-shirts, stuffed animals, and ornaments to decorate your tree. There is also a great selection of bird-related items including feeders, binoculars, and identification books. Remember that by purchasing locally, your money will help improve Wildcat Park and the unique and rare chert glades.

Our Holiday Open House will be held Friday, December 9 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Please stop by and enjoy your evening here at Shoal Creek Education Center. On Saturday, December 10 you can stop by between 10:30 AM and 2:30 PM to make some simple holiday ornaments from recycled and natural materials. We’ ll supply the materials, kids bring the creativity, and parents provide guidance. Bring a bag to carry your ornaments home. For more information on this and other events and programs, please call us at 417-629-3434 or email Shoal.Creek@mdc.mo.gov.

Conservation Families: Holiday Natural Craft Day

Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022 10:30 am – Saturday, December 10, 2022 2:30 pm

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

Stop by anytime to make some simple holiday ornaments from recycled and natural materials. We`ll supply the materials, kids bring the creativity, and parents provide guidance. Bring a bag to carry your ornaments home.