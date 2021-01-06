MDC – Attracting winter birds to your backyard

Kevin Badgley with the Missouri Department of Conservation is here with tips on attracting winter birds to your backyard.

Helpful Links:

MDC – Bird feeding stations

MDC – FAQs about backyard birds

MDC – Identifying birds

Programs:

Birds: Virtual: Top 10 Winter Birding Areas (link is external)

Register by January 6

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021 – 2:30pm to 3:30pm

Location: Virtual

We are beginning a new monthly Top 10 Series for 2021. Join us in January for this short program as the Top 10 Winter Birding Locations around Southwest Missouri will be identified, and some of the unique winter birds seen there.



Birds: Virtual Program: Attracting Winter Birds (link is external)

Register by January 13

Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – 5:30pm to 6:30pm

Location: Virtual

As the new year begins, you may be looking to start a new hobby. Winter is a great time to start the hobby of bird watching. Join us to learn about common birds seen during winter and how to keep them around your feeders. Registration required. Please register with a valid email to receive link for the program. Recommended for ages 10 and up.



Little Acorns: Virtual Little Acorns: Bear Tales (link is external)

Register by January 15

Date: Saturday, January 16, 2021 – 10:30am to 11:00am

Location: Virtual

Where do black bears go in winter? How many live in Missouri? Are black bears the only type of bear living in our state? Join us to answer these questions and learn about the tales of black bears. Registration required. Please register with a valid email to receive link for the program. Recommended for ages 3 to 7.



Community Forestry: Tree Biology Webinar (link is external)

Date: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 – 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Location: Virtual

Learn basic tree biology. Register by emailing Jon.skinner@mdc.mo.gov (link sends e-mail). Include “Tree Biology Webinar” in subject line or message. A link will be sent to those registered before the event.



Discover Nature Schools: Eagles for Elementary Investigation, (Virtual) (link is external)

Register by January 19

Date: Thursday, January 21, 2021 – 10:00am to 11:00am

Location: Virtual

Our region of the state is soaring with eagles during the wintertime, and we love to study them. This virtual class is geared for homeschool, third and fourth grade classes utilizing the DNS Nature Unleashed student books and science notebooks. Please join us. Discover Nature School materials may be ordered on our teacher portal.