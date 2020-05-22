Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

May Apple of Today’s Eye: Ms. Rebecca Spencer

Local News Today
Posted: / Updated:

Special thanks to Sweet Emotion Chocolate Boutique and Bakery for those beautiful cupcakes and cake. Also thank you to Access Family care for providing the $50 Visa giftcard.

We will pick another winner for the month of May! Make sure to submit a teacher in your area that you think goes above and beyond.

This is open to all grade levels and higher education teachers, of all subject matters.

To nominate someone: We ask that you fill out the submission form found on our website, under the “contests” tab.

Good luck!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Today

Trending Stories