Special thanks to sweet emotion chocolate boutique and bakery for those beautiful cupcakes and cake. And access family care for providing the $50 visa gift card.

We’ll pick another winner for the month of April! Then Chase & Erin will surprise them with something special.

This is open to all grade levels and higher education teachers, of all subject matters. To nominate someone: We ask that you fill out the submission form found on fourstateshomepage.com under the “contests” tab. Good luck!