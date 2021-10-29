Local United States Naval Sea Cadet Corp Division invites public to Christmas banquet

“The United States Naval Sea Cadets are young Americans who always choose adventure, seek challenges, and step outside of their comfort zones. Sponsored by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard, cadets train on military installations in a variety of fields proving that Greatness Has No Age.”

United States Naval Sea Cadet Corp Mission Statement

USNSCC Greater Ozark Division Commanding Officer Joe Hopkins speaks today about the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corp. USNSCC CO Hopkins reviews the benefits cadets receive when joining the program and how they gain leadership skills along the way.

USNSCC is a national youth leadership development organization that promotes interest and skill in Naval disciplines while instilling strong moral character and life skills through leadership and technical programs modeled after the Navy’s professional development system. Youth between the ages of 10 and 18 qualify for the program. Please click here for more information and to join today!

Local Sea Cadets will meet at 1400 N. Fremont Ave, Springfield, MO. each month for drill. Trainings will take place across the country per cadet’s qualifications.

The Greater Ozarks Division in Springfield, Missouri is now recruiting cadets as well as adult staff members. To visit the USNSCC Greater Ozarks Division Facebook page, click here.

A Christmas banquet, which the public is invited, will take place on December 18th, 2021 at 1400 N. Fremont Ave in Springfield, MO. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Please RSVP by December 4th, 2021 by calling 417-619-9745 or 708-465-5736.