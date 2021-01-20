Kevin Badgley: Planning your next fishing trip

https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps/mo-outdoors

MO Outdoors | Missouri Department of Conservation

Free app to help plan your next fishing trip. Search for nearby bodies of water and view whether it has fish attractors, boat ramps, parking lots, restrooms available for public use.

mdc.mo.gov

We have a MO Fishing app and MO hunting app as well. The link above also has screenshot photos showing some of the features of the apps. Another way besides our website of getting mobile information on our areas, current regulations, etc.

Some of the programs we have coming up, including our program on SWMO Hiking Spots.

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175813

Events | Missouri Department of Conservation

Additional Information: Instructed by: Join us as we highlight a few of our favorite hiking trails around Joplin and Southwest Missouri. We will discuss the length and difficulty of the trails, what you might see, and the best time of year to hike the trails.

mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com

https://mdc.mo.gov/events-s3?field_rel_regions_tid=68