Conservation Teens: Nature Escape Room For Teens

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023 5:00 pm – Thursday, June 29, 2023 7:00 pm

Location: Joplin Public Library

Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center`s Naturalists need your help to uncover more about Missouri wildlife at the Joplin Public Library. Inside a room filled with puzzles and games, your group will have 30 minutes to solve clues to learn about amazing Missouri creatures and their unique characteristics. If your group beats the clock, a prize awaits at the finish. Are you up for the challenge? Recommended for ages 13 to 18. Please register with the Joplin Public Library. Limited slots are available and group size is limited to 6 individuals. All participants must register for this program separately.

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/192309

Little Acorns: Slithery Snakes

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023 10:30 am – Friday, June 23, 2023 11:00 am

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

Slither in to find out more about this fascinating reptile, see some up close (live snakes), and make a snake craft to take home. Recommended for ages 3 to 6.

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/192307

Reptiles: Snakes of Missouri Virtual Program

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 3:00 pm – Wednesday, June 21, 2023 4:00 pm

Location: Online only

Whether you find them creepy, cool or both, people often find snakes fascinating. Join us virtually to learn more about the 40+ species of snakes in our state. We’ll discuss why snakes are beneficial and go over some of our more common snakes as well as our venomous species in the state. All ages. Please include a valid email address when you register so we can send you a virtual program link.

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/192393