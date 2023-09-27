FALL TURKEY HUNTING:

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3RD, 2023 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM

LOCATION: SHOAL CREEK CONSERVATION EDUCATION CENTER.

Join us for an evening on how to hunt turkeys in the fall! We will cover info and strategies on calling, decoys and more to help you harvest a bird during the October shotgun and regular archery seasons. space is limited so make sure to register!

DEER HUNTING:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5TH, 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

LOCATION: .

Learn the basics of hunting a whitetail deer. We will cover scouting, setup, taking the shot and much more.

HUNTER EDUCATION SKILLS SESSION EVENTS:

SHOAL CREEK CONSERVATION EDUCATION CENTER.

SATURDAY, 10/14 8:00 AM TO 12:00 PM

417-629-3434

This skills session will satisfy part two of the Missouri Hunter Education requirements. To enter the session, you must complete the knowledge portion and provide proof of completion by presenting either a qualifier certificate or a completed hunter education student manual the day of the event. All students must provide proof of identification and age. The final exam will be administered at the end of the skills session.

