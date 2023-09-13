Native Plants: Garden Planning;

Friday, September 15, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm;

Location: Online.

Not sure where to start when putting in a Native Garden or even just adding native plants to your yard? Naturalist Jordi Raos will give basic tips and share resources that can help you get started.

Please provide a good email as a link will be sent to you for this virtual program. This program will not be recorded.

SPECIAL EVENT: MONARCH FESTIVAL;

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM;

LOCATION: SHOAL CREEK CONSERVATION EDUCATION CENTER.

Enjoy a fun-filled day of monarch butterfly-themed activities and crafts as we celebrate their migration. Stop by any time to view wild caterpillars and butterflies. Play a game, go on a butterfly scavenger hunt, and make a monarch headband. Learn more about monarchs’ incredible migration and conservation efforts to help stop their declining populations.

Special Event: Fall Native Plant Sale:

Saturday, September 16, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm;

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.

Drop by any time at this free event to purchase native plants for your landscaping needs. Vendors will offer hardy plants native to Missouri and will provide information about the benefits of planting native species.