KIDS FREE FISHING DAY:

8/19/2023 | ROARING RIVER STATE PARK | CASSVILLE, MO

You are invited to historic Roaring River State Park on Saturday, August 19th, for Kids Free Fishing Day. Youth can fish all day for free and connect with nature through participation in a variety of activities. Everyone 15 and younger will be able to get tags for free the day of the event.

A section of the river from the first low-water crossing up toward the hatchery will be specially designated for youth to fish in throughout the day. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area. Parents and guardians are welcome to help the children as needed, but only one pole between the helper and the kid may be used at any time. Volunteers will be present to help in any way possible. A free lunch of hot dogs, chips and drink will be provided by the park concessionaire in the lower section of the CCC Lodge.

So, come out to beautiful Roaring River State Park to connect with nature and watch the kids catch some fish. The event will be held rain or shine, assuming conditions are deemed safe. Fishing hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This is a joint event held in conjunction with Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Missouri Department of Conservation. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the park office (417-847-2539), MDC hatchery (417-847-2430) or park store (417-847-4971).

FISHING TIMES: 7:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Roaring River State Park is located 7 miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County.

12716 Farm Road 2239, Cassville, MO