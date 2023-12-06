Conservation Families: Virtual: Where Can I? — Trout Fish

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023 12:00 pm – Thursday, December 7, 2023 12:30 pm

Location: Online only

Don`t let the cold worry you, winter is still a great time to get out and fish, especially for trout. We will discuss trout fishing locations, regulations, and tips to catch trout.

Conservation Families: Holiday Open House

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023 5:00 pm – Friday, December 8, 2023 7:00 pm

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

Join us as we celebrate the holidays with light refreshments and holiday activities for young and old alike. Learn how to recycle last year s Natural Event Calendar into this year s holiday gifts. Enjoy an evening of crafting a variety of nature ornaments to take home. The Wildcat Glades Nature Group Nature store will be open for shopping, so you can find that perfect gift for the nature-lover on your shopping list. Stop by anytime!

Conservation Families: Natural Holiday Crafts

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023 10:00 am – Saturday, December 9, 2023 2:30 pm

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

Stop by anytime to make some simple holiday ornaments from recycled and natural materials. We`ll supply the materials, kids bring the creativity, and parents provide guidance. Bring a bag to carry your ornaments home.

Learn to Fish: Introduction to Fly Tying

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 6:30 pm – Tuesday, December 12, 2023 8:00 pm

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

Have you ever wanted to learn how to tie flies? Join the Shoal Creek staff and MAKO fly fishers as we start a fly-tying series designed for the beginner and expert alike. We will be going over equipment and supplies needs as we start tying a Woolly Bugger fly. All material will be provider, but feel free to bring your own vice and tools. Space is limited so please register so we know how many to expect.

Hiking: Explore Winter Hiking Webinar

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 12:00 pm – Wednesday, December 13, 2023 1:00 pm

Location: Online only

A season with cold temperatures may seem like the right time to tuck away your hiking shoes but a winter hike can be great, if you are prepared. Join us to learn about the best ways to enjoy hiking outdoors in the winter season and a few trails to explore around southwest Missouri.

Learn to Fish: Intro to Fly Fishing

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023 9:00 am – Saturday, December 16, 2023 12:00 pm

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

Join the Shoal Creek staff and MAKO fly fishers, for this program designed for the beginner and expert alike. On Saturday, December 16th we will gather at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center to talk fly fishing and fly tying with hands on demonstrations with local experts. We will cover basic fly-casting skills, simple fly-tying patterns, what fly`s and lures to use, and other strategies to catch more fish species in southwest MO and beyond. We will focus on river species common to the waters near Joplin in this program. All supplies will be provided but if you have your own fishing equipment feel free to bring it. Please register so we know how many to expect. All are welcome!

Birds: Short-eared Owl Hike

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023 4:00 pm – Saturday, December 16, 2023 5:30 pm

Location: Shawnee Trail Conservation Area

Winter in Missouri means short-eared owls may be seen flying low over native grasslands in search of mice, rabbits, and other small mammals. Join us at Shawnee Trail Conservation Area to discover more about these uncommon winter residents. Bring the family and dress for the weather for this easy-rated hike.