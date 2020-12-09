Kevin Badgley – MDC’s Virtual Programs

Kevin Badgley with the MDC is here to discuss virtual programs you can take advantage of at home!

Take a look at some of the upcoming ones below:

OUTDOOR COOKING: VIRTUAL FISH COOKING 101 OTHER METHODS

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9TH, 12:15 – 12:45 PM.

REGISTER BY DECEMBER 9TH.

LOCATION: VIRTUAL!

Virtual introduction to Fish Cooking 101. This session will focus on other methods of cooking fish. We will discuss smoking, canning, pickling, and salting to name a few.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM: NATURAL HOLIDAY CRAFT

REGISTER BY DECEMBER 18TH.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18TH, 3:00 TO 4:00 PM

LOCATION: VIRTUAL!

Join Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center Naturalist virtually for a time of natural crafts and knowledge. Learn how to recycle last year’s Nature Event Calendar into this year’s holiday gifts. Registration required. Please register with a valid email to receive a link for the program. After the virtual program, a limited supply of craft kits will be available for pick up at the center on the following dates and times:

Friday, December 18 from 9am to 5pm;

Saturday, December 19 from 10am to 3pm;

Tuesday, December 22 from 9am to 5pm;

Wednesday, December 23 from 9am to 5pm.

SHORT-EARED OWL HIKE:

REGISTER BY DECEMBER 12TH,

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12TH, 4:30 TO 6:00 PM;

SHOAL CREEK CONSERVATION EDUCATION CENTER

Winter in Missouri means short-eared owls may be seen flying low over native grasslands in search of mice, rabbits, and other small mammals. Join us at Shawnee Trail Conservation Area to discover more about these uncommon winter residents. Bring the family and dress for the weather for this easy-rated hike. Please remember to social distance and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible. Call 417-629-3434 for questions regarding our program at Shawnee Trail C.A. located in Barton County.

SHORT-EARED OWL:

The short-eared owl is a medium-sized, heavily streaked with pale and dark browns above, and buff-white below with heavy dark streaks. The short ear tufts are difficult to see. The facial disk is pale, and the yellow eyes are surrounded with black. In flight, note the buff patch on the outer part of the upper side of the wing, and a dark crescent near the bend of the wing on the underside (the long-eared owl has a similar pattern, but it less prominent). Its characteristic flight is buoyant and butterfly-like as it flies across open fields close to the ground. Voice is varied with barks (like a small dog), hoots, squeaks, and hissing sounds — although it is usually silent on its wintering grounds in Missouri.

Similar species: Long-eared owls have tall, noticeable ear tufts and are darker, especially on the breast. Great horned owls are common in Missouri; they are larger and also have prominent ear tufts. Barred owls, also common in Missouri, also have a round-headed profile, but they have brown, not yellow eyes, and are larger. Barn owls are much lighter, with a white face and brown (not yellow) eyes. Northern harriers (which are hawks, not owls) have a similar, mothlike flight, and they also occur in grasslands. Being hawks, they have a very different body shape.

Size: Length: 15 inches (tip of bill to tip of tail); wingspan: 3½ feet.