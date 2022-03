LEARN ABOUT TURKEY HUNTING APRIL 6 AT MDC PROGRAM IN JOPLIN.

SPRING TURKEY HUNTING INVOLVES A VARIETY OF SKILLS. KNOWING HOW TO LOCATE AND CALL A MALE TURKEY INTO SHOTGUN RANGE, HANDLING FIREARMS IN A SAFE FASHION, AND KNOWING THE REGULATIONS ARE ALL PARTS OF A SUCCESSFUL AND SAFE HUNT.

HUNTERS CAN LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS POPULAR SPRING PASTIME AT

“HUNTING: SPRING TURKEY CLINIC,” A FREE MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION (MDC) EVENT ON APRIL 6 AT MDC`S SHOAL CREEK CONSERVATION EDUCATION CENTER IN JOPLIN. THE EVENT WILL BE FROM 6-9 P.M. AND IS FOR INDIVIDUALS OF ALL AGES.

AT THIS EVENT, MDC CONSERVATION EDUCATOR ANDY RHODES WILL HAVE INFORMATION ON THE TECHNIQUES AND STRATEGIES INVOLVED WITH SPRING TURKEY HUNTING. TOPICS THAT WILL BE COVERED INCLUDE LEGAL BIRD IDENTIFICATION, TURKEY HABITS AND HABITAT, HUNT PREPARATION, LOCATING A HUNTING SPOT, CALLING, FIREARMS SAFETY, REGULATIONS, AND CARING FOR A HARVESTED BIRD.

THIS WILL PROVIDE GOOD PREPARATION FOR THOSE WISHING TO PARTICIPATE IN MISSOURI S YOUTH-ONLY TURKEY SEASON, APRIL 9-10, OR THE STATE S REGULAR SPRING TURKEY SEASON, APRIL 18-MAY 8. COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS WILL BE IN PLACE FOR THE APRIL 6 WORKSHOP.

MDC`S SHOAL CREEK CONSERVATION EDUCATION CENTER IS LOCATED AT 201 W. RIVIERA DRIVE. PEOPLE CAN STAY INFORMED ABOUT UPCOMING PROGRAMS AT THE SHOAL CREEK CENTER AND OTHER NEARBY MDC FACILITIES BY SIGNING UP FOR TEXT ALERTS AND E-MAIL BULLETINS. PEOPLE WHO HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW TO SIGN UP FOR TEXT ALERTS FROM THE SHOAL CREEK CENTER CAN CALL 417-629-3434.

STAFF AT MDC FACILITIES ACROSS THE STATE ARE HOLDING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS. A LISTING OF THESE PROGRAMS CAN BE FOUND AT MDC.MO.GOV/EVENTS.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2, 2022 2:00 6:00 PM HUNTER EDUCATION SKILLS SESSION

THIS SKILLS SESSION WILL SATISFY PART TWO OF THE MISSOURI HUNTER EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS. TO ENTER THE SESSION, YOU MUST COMPLETE THE KNOWLEDGE PORTION AND PROVIDE PROOF OF COMPLETION BY PRESENTING EITHER A QUALIFIER CERTIFICATE OR A COMPLETED HUNTER EDUCATION STUDENT MANUAL THE DAY OF THE EVENT. ALL STUDENTS MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF IDENTIFICATION AND AGE. THE FINAL EXAM WILL BE ADMINISTERED AT THE END OF THE SKILLS SESSION.