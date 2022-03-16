MDC Events Link

Primitive Skills: Shoal Creek Skills Gathering

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022 9:00 am – Saturday, March 26, 2022 1:00 pm

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

Join the staff at Shoal Creek for a day of hands-on Primitive Skills development! Staff and Volunteers will be on hand to discuss, demonstrate, and coach you on several different bushcraft and primitive skills. Including saw, ax, and knife skills, fire construction and starting, cordage and plant ID, shelters, and knots. All ages and skill levels are welcome!

Little Acorns: Little Acorns: Spring is Here!

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 10:30 am – Wednesday, March 23, 2022 11:00 am

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

Happy spring break week, Little Acorns! Join us at the SCCEC gazebo to learn about the signs of spring we are beginning to see. We will also make a fun spring craft to take home. Be sure to dress for the weather!

Wildflowers: Wonderful Wildflower ID (Virtual)

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022 10:00 am – Thursday, March 24, 2022 11:30 am

Location: Online only

As the snow melts, signs of spring can be seen everywhere from birds migrating back to Missouri to blooms on the forest floor. Let`s explore the beauty and uniqueness of ephemeral wildflowers. Join Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center Naturalists to learn how to identify spring wildflowers and which ones you may see in your own backyard. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Register is Required with a valid email address to receive the program link.

Conservation Families: Spring Stroll

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022 2:00 pm – Thursday, March 24, 2022 3:00 pm

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

Join naturalists for a guided stroll along the trails. We will meet at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center`s gazebo (next to the building) and walk along several nearby trails looking for signs of spring. The walk will be a little more than a mile and is rated easy.

Amphibians: Amazing Amphibians of Missouri

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022 6:00 pm – Friday, March 25, 2022 7:00 pm

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

In spring, some of the earliest sounds heard in nature are frogs. Learn to identify what you are hearing and discover some of the amazing adaptations of frogs, toads, and salamanders that call Missouri home. Participants will see live amphibians and make an amphibian craft. We will go for a short walk after the program.