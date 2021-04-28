Kevin Badgley, MDC – Snakes!

Kevin Badgley with the Missouri Dept. of Conservations joins us to discuss snakes and a few events coming up at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.

Field Guide: A-Z | MDC Discover Nature (mo.gov)

Western Ratsnake Black Snake, Black Rat Snake, Black Ratsnake, Texas Ratsnake | MDC Discover Nature (mo.gov)

A Guide to Missouri’s Snakes (mo.gov)

Wildlife: Nature Escape Room

Register by May 7

Date: Saturday, May 8, 2021 – 10:30am to 2:30pm

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center`s Naturalists need your help to uncover more about Missouri wildlife. Inside a room filled with puzzles and games, your group will have 30 minutes to solve clues to learn about amazing Missouri creatures and their unique characteristics. If your group beats the clock, a prize awaits at the finish. Are you up for the challenge? Recommended for families, teens, and adults. Registration is required with a valid email address to receive time slot availability. Limited slots available and group size limited to 6 individuals. All participants must register for this program separately. Please remember to wear a mask and social distance.

Discover Nature: Explore iNaturalist (Virtual)

Register by April 29

Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021 – 6:00pm to 7:00pm

Location: Virtual

Interested in nature but don`t know where to start? It can be as easy as downloading an app on your phone. As a popular nature app, iNaturalist helps people identify plants and animals and connects them with over a million scientists and naturalists who can help them learn more about the outdoors. By recording and sharing their data, subscribers to iNaturalist also broaden the data bases for biologists and researchers working in a variety of natural resource fields. Join us to learn how iNaturalist can turn your walks or hikes into nature adventures. Recommended for ages 12 and above. Registration is required with a valid email address to receive the program link.

Native Plants: Top 10 Series: Natives for Landscaping (Virtual)

Register by May 5

Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – 2:30pm to 3:30pm

Location: Virtual

Join us as we highlight a few native plants you can use for landscaping and native gardens. We will discuss how to identify them and other interesting information about the flower.