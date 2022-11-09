The chances for deer darting in front of fast-moving vehicles increases in November, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), so drivers should be extra alert to avoid accidents.

The “rut” or breeding season for white-tailed deer makes them more active than usual and causes them to be near or cross highways more often.

The first three weeks of November is our highest peak for increased deer activity, with dusk, evening and dawn hours pose the greatest risk for deer to move across highways and into the path of vehicles.

To avoid collisions with deer, drivers should slow down and be cautious, scan the roadway from one ditch line to the other and avoid tunnel vision.

How you react to an approaching deer is vitally important, don`t swerve to try and miss hitting a deer, often when people who try to swerve to avoid the deer who have injuries after an accident because they end up driving into oncoming traffic or rolling their vehicle in the ditch.

Staying calm and reducing the vehicle speed is the best approach.

Deer encounters are most likely in places where wooded areas are near the roadway. Missouri has many rural areas bordering highways where deer are present. Locations with deer crossing signs deserve special caution. Use high-beam headlights when possible. Watch for deer silhouettes on roadsides or eyes glowing in the headlights, and slow down if you spot deer near the road. Remember, also, that if you see one deer, another is often close behind.

Studies show gadgets such as “deer whistles” don`t usually prevent accidents. Being alert to roadside conditions and slowing down if deer are spotted are the best defenses. If a vehicle does strike a deer, the motorist should immediately call 911 and report any injuries and the location of the accident. If the deer is still alive, you should wait for law enforcement personnel to arrive at the scene.

Any motorist wanting to keep the meat, hide or antlers from a deer killed on the highway must contact a conservation agent in the county where the accident occurred and request a disposition form before taking the deer into possession.

MDC reminds deer hunters of CWD mandatory sampling Nov. 12-13 and other key information: Missouri Department of Conservation (mo.gov)

MDC stresses safety for non-hunters during hunting seasons | Missouri Department of Conservation (mo.gov)

MDC offer these safety tips for non-hunters:

Wear bright clothing to be more visible, such as a bright orange hat, jacket, or pack.

Place a bright orange vest or bandana on the canines that join you and keep them leashed.

Avoid earth-toned or animal-colored clothing such as tan and brown.

Be aware that hunters are often most active during the early morning and late afternoon, when game animals are most active. Be especially aware of your own visibility during these times when light is dim.

Stay on designated trails. Trails are designed to improve the safety of public users and to protect sensitive habitats. Enjoying recreational activities only on designated trails will reduce the likelihood of entering hunting areas.

Whenever venturing into the outdoors, let someone know where you are going and when to expect your return.

Make yourself known. If you hear shooting, raise your voice, and let hunters know you are in the area.

Be courteous. Once a hunter is aware of your presence, don`t make unnecessary noise to disturb wildlife. Avoid conflict.

Identify hunting seasons and lands open to hunting. Learn where and when hunting is taking place. Plan your recreation activities based on this information. Find information on Missouri hunting seasons at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping.

Find conservation areas that allow hunting and those that do not by using the MDC Places to Go web feature at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places.