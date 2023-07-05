Habitats: Nature Friendships

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023 2:00 pm – Thursday, July 6, 2023 3:00 pm

Location: Joplin Public Library

Come explore friendships in nature at the Joplin Public Library with Shoal Creek MDC staff. With the help of live animals, learn about how a tree can be a restaurant, how a river becomes a home, and how you can be a friend to nature.

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/193120

Conservation In The Park: Creek Crawl

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 10:30 am – Tuesday, July 18, 2023 12:00 pm

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

A cool, clear Missouri stream or creek is a great place to spend a warm summer day. Each stream is full of life; some can be seen swimming by while others stay hidden. Join us as we dive below the water`s surface and discover what aquatic creatures are hidden in our creeks and what role they play. Meet us at the gazebo west of the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/193125

https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/paddling