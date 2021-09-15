Kevin Badgley, MDC – Monarch Butterflies and Native Plants

Monarchs are well-known butterflies distinguished by their relatively large size, rusty or orange wings with black veins, and black bodies. The upper surfaces of the wings are rusty or tawny orange with black veins; the wing edges are black with small white spots. The undersides of wings are lighter orange or yellow-brown.

Native Plant Sale & Monarch Festival Sept 18th

Drop by any time at this free event to purchase native plants for your landscaping needs. Vendors will offer hardy plants native to Missouri and will provide information about the benefits of planting native species.

Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, Joplin, MO (417) 629-3434.

Field Guide to Monarchs

Monarch Festival:

Saturday, September 18th;

10:00 am – 2:00 pm;

Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.

Enjoy a fun-filled day as we celebrate the migration of monarch butterflies. Stop by any time to get up close with monarch caterpillars and butterflies and participate in citizen science as we catch and tag butterflies. Activities include crafts, games, and more. Recommended for all ages.