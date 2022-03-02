Fishing Skills: Fish Snagging (Virtual)

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 2:30 pm – Wednesday, March 2, 2022 3:00 pm

Location: Online only

Snagging season is just around the corner. Now is the t time to learn about the different gear you will need to snag/grab some of our nongame fish. We will discuss rods, reels, lines, hooks, and other gear to help make a successful outing, whether you catch fish or not.

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182644

https://mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-virtual-program-march-2-focus-snagging

https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing/species/paddlefish

Nature Art: Explore Missouri Fish

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022m 1:00 pm – Saturday, March 19, 2022 2:30 pm

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

How did people show off their catch long before we had photographs? Gyotaku also known as Japanese fish printing is one of the first ways fishermen were able to show off their catch and eat it as well. Join us to learn how to preserve a fish in ink and to identify your catch by the unique characteristics of some Missouri fish. Registration Required. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182990