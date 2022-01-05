Kevin Badgley, MDC – Kids Bird Count & Short-Eared Owl Hike

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022 10:00 am – Saturday, January 8, 2022 12:30 pm

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

Join us for the in-person section of this year`s Christmas Bird Count. Kids, enjoy a morning just for you and the birds. Discover the excitement of bird watching in the tradition of the annual Christmas Bird Count. Experienced birders from the Missouri Master Naturalists, Ozark Gateway Audubon Society Chapter, Wildcat Glades Friends Group and local staff will lead mentored birding experiences. Remember to bring binoculars if you have one, dress for the weather, and be prepared for a hike that is rated easy to moderate. Please remember to social distance and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible. Registration is required. Recommended for ages 7 to 17.

Short-eared Owl Hike

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022 5:00 pm – Saturday, January 8, 2022 6:30 pm

Location: Shawnee Trail Conservation Area

Winter in Missouri means short-eared owls may be seen flying low over native grasslands in search of mice, rabbits, and other small mammals. Join us at Shawnee Trail Conservation Area to discover more about these uncommon winter residents. Bring the family and dress for the weather for this easy-rated hike. Call 417-629-3434 for more information