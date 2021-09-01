Kevin Badgley, MDC – Hunter Classes & Monarch Magic

Wednesday, Sept 1st kicks off Dove Hunting Season in Missouri. The MDC will be hosting Hunter Education Classes with the goal of creating safe, knowledgeable, and ethical hunters in the outdoors – next class Sept 11th.

Hunter Education
Hunter Education Sept 11th 2-6pmi

Monarch Magic Sept 14th 6pm – Virtual Program

Native Plant Sale & Monarch Festival Sept 18th
Special Event: Monarch Festival
Date: Saturday, September 18, 2021 10:00 am – Saturday, September 18, 2021 2:00 pm
Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center
Enjoy a fun-filled day to celebrate the migration of monarch butterflies. Stop by any time to get up close with monarch caterpillars and butterflies and participate in citizen science as we catch and tag butterflies. Activities include crafts, games, and more. Recommended for all ages.

