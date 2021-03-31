Kevin Badgley, MDC – Hummingbirds

Kevin Badgley with the Missouri Department of Conservation is here to tell us about hummingbirds and how you can get them in your backyard this spring!

Check out some the virtual events coming up below:

Native Plants: Top 10 Series: Spring Wildflowers (Virtual)

Register by April 7

Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – 2:30pm to 3:30pm

Location: Virtual

Join us as we highlight a few of the spring wildflowers you can encounter in nature. We will discuss how to identify them and other interesting information about the flower.

Native Plants: Naturescaping Blueprint for Butterflies (Virtual)

Register by April 6

Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – 6:00pm to 7:30pm

Location: Virtual

The blueprint for an engaging naturescaped yard or a school`s outdoor classroom is as basic as third grade ecology. However, the rewards and the aesthetics are for all who love nature. Conservation Educator and GROW NATIVE advisor Jeff Cantrell will share some garden designs and recommended native forbs for the butterfly gardens at schools, public parks and the home place.