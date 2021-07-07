Kevin Badgley, MDC – Fly Fishing

https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing/get-started-fishing/fly-fishing
Fly Fishing for Bluegill
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Walter Woods Conservation Area
Join us as we gear up and learn about a unique way to catch bluegill. We will discuss the basics of fly-fishing gear, fly selection and presentation.
Then we will head to the pond and try our hand at casting and catching a few bluegill. Fly-fishing isn’t just for trout fishing!
All fishing gear will be provided. Valid Fishing Permit is required unless participant has a qualifying exemption.
PHONE#: 417-629-3434