Kevin Badgley, MDC – Fireflies & Frogs

Registration period: May 18 – June 25

Date: Friday, June 25, 2021 6:00 pm – Friday, June 25, 2021 7:00 pm

Location: Online only

Those tiny, cool specks of light that spark our imagination every summer are back! Join us for a virtual program to learn all about these special beetles that are nature`s “flashlights.” Recommended for all ages but best for 5 and up. Registration is required; please make sure that your MDC account includes an accurate email address, so you can receive a program link.