Kevin Badgley, MDC – Fireflies & Frogs

Fireflies (Lightning Bugs) | Missouri Department of Conservation (mo.gov)
Getting Started Frog Hunting | Missouri Department of Conservation (mo.gov)
Conservation Families: Conservation Families: Night Lights (Virtual)
Registration period: May 18 – June 25
Date: Friday, June 25, 2021 6:00 pm – Friday, June 25, 2021 7:00 pm
Location: Online only
Those tiny, cool specks of light that spark our imagination every summer are back! Join us for a virtual program to learn all about these special beetles that are nature`s “flashlights.” Recommended for all ages but best for 5 and up. Registration is required; please make sure that your MDC account includes an accurate email address, so you can receive a program link.
Hunting: Frog Gigging 101 and Other Harvest Methods
Registration period: June 1 – June 30
Date: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 7:00 pm – Wednesday, June 30, 2021 9:00 pm
Location: Andy Dalton Shooting Range
Are you looking for a “jumping” good time, while learning and enjoying the outdoors? Frog gigging! This program will include all you need to know to get started gigging frogs. Including topics such as; basic frog facts, legal species to harvest and their identification, seasons, limits, regulations, and methods to harvest. Participants will practice what they
ve learned on a short frog gigging trip at Bois D" Arc Conservation Area ponds. Participants will learn all the basic of cooking frog legs as well as strategies to be successful on your next frogging adventure! Participants must be at least 8 years of age; all minors will need to be accompanied by an adult with a drivers license. Participants, not exempt, must possess a Missouri fishing or hunting permit. Participants will need to appropriate clothing and foot wear (rubber boots) for frog gigging. All equipment will be provided.