Kevin Badgley, MDC – December Events

Primitive Skills: Virtual Bushcraft Series: Fire Building
Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 12:00 pm – Wednesday, December 15, 2021 1:00 pm
Location: Online only
This virtual program is part two of a multi-part series on primitive skills and bushcraft. “Fire Building and Safety” virtual program is intended to help you better construct, start, and maintain a fire in any situation. We will also cover the basic campfire safety rules and care of any fires. Start time will be 12:10 PM using the Webex platform and all registered participants will receive a link with the log-in information 24 hours prior to the event.
Discover Nature: Top 10 Series: 2021 Year Review (Virtual)
Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 2:30 pm – Wednesday, December 15, 2021 3:30 pm
Location: Online only
Join us as we review each Top 10 Series that we highlighted this year. As we look at each series, you will get the presenter’s pick from each series.
Special Event: Holiday Open House
Date: Friday, December 17, 2021 5:00 pm – Friday, December 17, 2021 7:00 pm
Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center
Join us as we celebrate the holidays with light
refreshments and holiday activities for the kids. Learn how to recycle last year
s Natural Event Calendar into this years holiday gifts. The Wildcat Glades Friends Group Nature store will be open for shopping, so you can find that perfect gift for the nature-lover on your shopping list. Stop by anytime!
Conservation Families: Natural Holiday Crafts
Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021 10:30 am – Saturday, December 18, 2021 2:30 pm
Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center
Stop by anytime to make some simple holiday ornaments from recycled and natural materials. We`ll supply the materials, kids bring the creativity, and parents provide the guidance. Bring a bag to carry your ornaments home.