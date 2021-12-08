Kevin Badgley, MDC – December Events

Primitive Skills: Virtual Bushcraft Series: Fire Building

Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 12:00 pm – Wednesday, December 15, 2021 1:00 pm

Location: Online only

This virtual program is part two of a multi-part series on primitive skills and bushcraft. “Fire Building and Safety” virtual program is intended to help you better construct, start, and maintain a fire in any situation. We will also cover the basic campfire safety rules and care of any fires. Start time will be 12:10 PM using the Webex platform and all registered participants will receive a link with the log-in information 24 hours prior to the event.

Discover Nature: Top 10 Series: 2021 Year Review (Virtual)

Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 2:30 pm – Wednesday, December 15, 2021 3:30 pm

Location: Online only

Join us as we review each Top 10 Series that we highlighted this year. As we look at each series, you will get the presenter’s pick from each series.