Kevin Badgley, MDC – Black Bass & Ticks

Missouri Department of Conservation’s Kevin Badgley stops by to tell us about black bass fishing and tick awareness as summer approaches.

https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing/seasons/black-bass-ozark-streams

https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/ticks

Outdoor Survival: An Ounce of Prevention (Virtual)

Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021 6:00 pm – Thursday, May 20, 2021 7:00 pm

Location: Online only

Help your family be prepared for safe outings this summer by learning how “an ounce of prevention” before an outdoor excursion can prevent needing “a pound of cure” afterwards. Learn how to identify and avoid various poisonous plants and venomous animals and the best way to deal with ticks, mosquitoes, and more. Registration is required with a valid email address to receive the program link. Recommended for all ages.