A new year is the perfect time to make steps toward improving your oral health. Following a few simple guidelines in addition to brushing and flossing twice daily, will go a long way toward giving you a brighter, healthier smile in 2023 and beyond.

DRINK PLENTY OF WATER.

Water keeps your mouth clean by washing away food residue and bacteria that cause cavities.

Drinking water helps fight dry mouth and maintain a healthy level of saliva. When saliva flow is reduced, the risk for tooth decay and gum disease increases.

It freshens your breath!

STOP USING TOBACCO OR VAPING PRODUCTS.

Cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes (vaping) can lead to increased levels of bacteria in the mouth.

Cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and other forms of tobacco cause oral cancer, gum disease and other health problems.

LIMIT ALCOHOL INTAKE.

Drinks high in alcohol dry out the mouth and reduce saliva production.

Alcoholic drinks can be very acidic and promote erosion of tooth enamel.

EAT PLENTY OF FRUITS AND VEGETABLES.

Antioxidants and other nutrients found in fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts improve your body`s ability to fight bacteria and inflammation, helping to protect your teeth and gums.

Eating crisp fruits and raw vegetables (apples, carrots, celery, etc.) helps clean plaque from teeth and freshens breath.

SEE YOUR DENTIST FOR REGULAR CLEANINGS AND EXAMS. Twice per year is recommended.