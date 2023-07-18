Habits that are bad for our teeth include:

o Brushing too hard

Using a hard-bristled toothbrush or pressing too hard while brushing can damage wear down the enamel, making teeth m ore prone to decay. It can also irritate the gums and cause them to recede, which can expose the roots and lead to sensitivity to cold, hot, sweet or acidic foods and drinks.

To avoid this, use a soft-bristled toothbrush and brush your teeth gently in wide strokes.

Look for a toothbrush that has the ADA seal.

o Clenching or grinding

Both of these habits can lead to cracks or chips in your teeth and jaw pain.

During the day, if you find your hands clenched, check your jaws and relax if they are clenched, too.

Consider using a mouth guard at night to prevent nighttime grinding or clenching.

o Opening packages/bottles/anything with teeth

Using teeth for anything other than eating can lead to a number of tooth injuries from crack or chipped teeth to jaw damage.

Take the extra time to find the proper tool for the task at hand.

Find scissors for that package, a bottle opener for that bottle, or someone with strong hands to help.

o Chewing on ice

Each time you munch on ice, you run the risk of causing cracks and chips in your tooth enamel, which can be quite painful and require an emergency trip to the dentist.

Try chilling your beverage before you drink it so you don t need ice. If you do put ice in your drink, use a straw so you re less tempted to chew the ice.

o Nail biting

This nervous habit can chip teeth and impact the jaw.

Bitter-tasting nail polishes and stress reduction can help.

If certain situations are triggers, hold a pen or stylus to keep your fingers busy.