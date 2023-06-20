Regular dental visits are important for maintaining healthy teeth and gums, yet dental anxiety an unease about dental appointments keeps some people from going to the dentist. In fact, it is estimated that over 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from some level of dental anxiety. Fortunately, dental anxiety can be managed by keeping a few coping mechanisms in mind.

What triggers dental anxiety for some?

o The 3 most common factors that can trigger dental anxiety include:

Previous traumatic dental experiences

Fear of needles and drilling

Fear of loss of control

What are the symptoms of dental anxiety?

o Some people experience some level of uneasiness before a dental appointment, yet their anxiety doesn t stop them from keeping appointments. o People living with dental anxiety, on the other hand, can experience distressing symptoms before appointments, such as: Heart palpitations Panic attacks Feeling faint o Sometimes a person s anxiety symptoms can be so great that it causes them not to keep their dental appointment.

What are the implications of dental anxiety unchecked?

o If your anxiety keeps you from seeing a dentist, your dental disease (tooth decay or gum disease) will continue to get worse, resulting in dental care that costs more and takes longer to treat.

o Oral health is a critically important component of your overall health. Research has shown that eliminating infection in your mouth can improve your overall health, too.

For example, if you have diabetes, you are more likely to have periodontal (or gum) disease. By treating your gum disease, you can improve your oral health and may improve your diabetes by eliminating the infection in your mouth.

What can help reduce dental anxiety?

o If you know you suffer from dental anxiety, do what you know helps you:

Deep breathing, meditation what helps you feel calmer.

o Second, tell your dental team about your fear. You are not the first patient who worries or fears a dental appointment. Your dentist or hygienist can take steps to make your experience easier.

Distraction can help. Listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks or watching TV can help distract you during the dental visit.

For patients who are afraid of needles, dentists use a topical anesthetic to numb the area first.

Nitrous oxide is available in some offices to help patients with anxiety.

o Bring a friend. The support of a relative or friend can help calm you.

Ultimately, managing dental anxiety will involve a combination of the above options.

1) Talk with your dentist or hygienist and explain exactly what makes you anxious about the visit.

2) Your dentist will do a careful review of your medical history to make the best recommendations to help you manage your anxiety.

3) If you only make a dental appointment when you are in pain, think about changing your routine a little. Consider visiting your dentist regularly even if you are not in dental pain. While it may be difficult to make these preventive appointments, they will save you time and money in the long run.