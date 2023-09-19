What should you expect during a dental check-up?

First, the office manager or receptionist will greet you. You will be asked to update your medical history and medication list.

Why: Your dental team needs to be aware of any chronic medical conditions you have that may affect your oral health, like diabetes, stroke, heart disease.

Second, the dentist will review your dental record, ask you about any problems you are having, and recommend dental x-rays if you have not had them in several years.

Why: The dental x-rays will help the dentist confirm any dental problems, like tooth decay or periodontal (or gum) disease.

A hygienist may clean your teeth before the dental examination. The dental cleaning includes:

Removal of tartar and plaque from around the gum line and surface of your teeth

Tartar, also called dental calculus, forms when plaque builds up and after 24 hours begins to harden or calcify.

Polishing and flossing teeth

After your teeth have been cleaned, your dentist will conduct an oral examination. This includes

An evaluation of your teeth to look for tooth decay or decay around existing restorations;

An exam to look for pockets or gaps between your teeth and gums, which is evidence of periodontal (or gum) disease;

Conduct an oral cancer examination looking at your lips, cheeks, soft palate, throat and neck, tongue, and floor of the mouth to check for any abnormalities or soft tissue sores

Review your X-rays;

Discuss your overall oral health and any habits you may have that affect your oral health;

Ask about your goals for your oral health

What happens after the oral examination if the dentist finds problems with my teeth/gums?

Your dentist will recommend additional dental treatment if problems are found; The treatment could include fillings, crowns, implants, etc.

Try not to be overwhelmed if problems are found. You are already on your way to a healthier mouth by scheduling a dental visit.

Good dental habits moving forward will make routine visits easier.