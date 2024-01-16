A diet overhaul is one of the most common New Year`s resolutions made every year. Making smart food choices can benefit more than just our waistlines by ensuring a healthy smile all year long.

What types of foods benefit dental health?

Foods rich in Calcium

Cheese, milk, plain yogurt.

If you can`t eat dairy foods, try tofu, leafy greens, and almonds which are high in calcium.

Protein-rich foods and good sources of phosphorus —

Meat, fish, poultry, milk and eggs.

Calcium and phosphorus play a critical role in dental health by protecting enamel.

Fruits and vegetables–

High in water and fiber (help clean the teeth-often called “detergent foods”).

Stimulate saliva production, which washes harmful acids and food particles away from teeth and neutralize acid

May contain vitamin C (important for healthy gums) and vitamin A (builds tooth enamel)

What foods can harm our teeth/promote tooth decay?

Empty-calorie foods such as foods high in sugar bad for your diet and your oral health, e.g. candy (especially hard or sticky candy), sweets like cookies, cakes and muffins, snack foods like chips are cause for dental concern because of the amount and type of sugar they contain that can adhere to teeth.

The bacteria in your mouth feed off these sugars, releasing acids and that`s what leads to tooth decay.

Beware of hidden sugars in your diet:

Soft drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks

Fruit drinks

Power bars/protein bars

Ready-to-eat cereals

Dried fruits, including raisins, appear to be healthy snacks but the sugar is concentrated in dried fruit, which is why they are sticky and adhere to teeth.

Opt for a piece of fresh fruit instead.

What about snacking?

For dental health, it`s recommended that you limit eating and drinking between meals. Dessert with a meal is better than snacking in between a meal.

If you do snack, choose a nutritious item-cheese, yogurt, fresh fruits, veggies or nuts.

Are sugar substitutes OK?

Sugar substitutes (Splenda, Equal, etc.) may look and taste like sugar but they don`t promote decay-causing acids in your mouth that can harm teeth.