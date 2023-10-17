What are some of the most common myths surrounding oral health?

o Brushing harder means cleaner teeth.

Its important to brush your teeth thoroughly, (for 2 minutes) however, brushing too hard can erode the enamel and cause discoloration or sensitivity. It can also damage your gums leading to bleeding and gum recession. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and avoid applying too much pressure when brushing. (you wouldn’t use a steel wool pad to wash your car you take the finish off it. Same with dental enamel. You don’t want to brush it away.

o Charcoal toothpaste is better. Charcoal toothpaste is marketed for whitening but in reality, it offers little protection for teeth. When choosing a toothpaste, check the packaging for the seal from the American Dental Association.

o Kids don’t need to brush baby teeth.

Baby teeth serve as placeholders for a child’s permanent teeth. Poor oral health can lead to lifelong complications. Parents should help kids brush their teeth twice a day as soon as they appear. For infants, use a clean, damp wash cloth to wipe the front and back of each tooth. o Pregnant mothers should avoid the dentist. Its important to maintain regular dental check-ups during pregnancy. Hormone levels rise during pregnancy, which can cause gums to swell or bleed.

o Tooth loss is genetic

There is a genetic component to teeth -e.g. if you are missing a permanent tooth, chances are someone in your family is missing that tooth, also.

However, tooth loss is preventable. Just because your grandmother or grandfather lost their teeth, you don`t have to.

Tooth loss is commonly caused by cavities or gum disease, which can be avoided with proper oral hygiene and regular dental care