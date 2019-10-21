JulieFest: Joplin’s first women’s music and arts festival

Savanah Mandeville with Julie Joplin Magazine joins us to talk about Joplin’s first women’s music & arts festival, JulieFest!
JulieFest is Joplin’s first women’s music & arts festival! JulieFest will feature awesome female musicians all day long plus tons of booths from local artists/crafters/makers. With Halloween right around the corner, be prepared to rock your costume. There will be a costume contest, an open mic stage, and an after party with even more live music.
Schedule:
2:00 – 2:45 – Out of Context (Pittsburg)
3:00 – 3:45 – Tiger Millionaire (Joplin)
4:00 – 4:45 – Chloe Jacobson (Kansas City)
5:00 – 5:45 – Hot Missoury (Springfield)
6:00 – 6:45 – The Cavves (Wichita)
7:00 – 7:45 – Karen Meat (Des Moines)
21+ After Party at Blackthorn ($5 cover):
10:00 – 10:45 – Lousy Sue (Indianapolis)
11:00 – 11:45 – The God Damn General Public (Wichita)
12:00 – 12:45 – Concubine (Wichita)
Are you interested in being a vendor, sponsor, or volunteer at JulieFest?
Please email juliefest2019@gmail.com