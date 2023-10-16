INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY SUMMIT 2023
November 2, 2023 @ 6:30PM
Joplin High School
Performing Arts Center
Joplin, Missouri
November 3, 2023
James River Church
Joplin, Missouri
The Joplin Regional Innovation and Technology Summit brings together innovative thinkers and business leaders who leverage technology to overcome barriers and propel business and community toward the future.
This is a event that will cover a wide variety of technology related issues and will include keynote speakers, breakout sessions, lunch, and many networking opportunities.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND?
The business world continues to change and evolve. Small and large companies need to keep up with technology for cybersecurity issues, to maintain a competitive edge.
This summit is for:
Businesses & Organizations (large and small)
Technology enthusiasts
Innovation enthusiasts
Health care industry
Educators